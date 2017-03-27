Paris protesters decry police brutali...

Paris protesters decry police brutality following shooting death of Chinese man

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

French police face off with members of the Chinese community during a protest demonstration outside a police station in Paris Tuesday. A Chinese man was shot dead by police at his Paris home on Sunday, triggering riots in the French capital by members of the Chinese community and a diplomatic protest by Beijing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph Mar 18 Charlie Sheen Win... 1
News Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre... Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 3
News Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ... Feb '17 ThomasA 2
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Jan '17 HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi... Jan '17 GOTCHA 1
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Jan '17 Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan '17 Calvin 146
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,162 • Total comments across all topics: 279,892,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC