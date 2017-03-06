Outgoing French President Hollande sa...

Outgoing French President Hollande says 'ultimate duty' is to prevent Le Pen victory

Outgoing French President Francois Hollande said in European newspaper interviews published on Monday that his "ultimate duty" was to prevent a victory of far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen in this year's election. French President Francois Hollande delivers a speech during his visit at the Freemasonry museum in Paris, France, February 27, 2017.

Chicago, IL

