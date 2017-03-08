One Dutch tourist dead and two missin...

One Dutch tourist dead and two missing after avalanche at French resort

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

An avalanche in the French skiing resort of Valfrejus has resulted in the death of one Dutch national, with two other Dutch citizens missing, local police said on Wednesday. The police added they were continuing to search for the two missing skiers, after having found the victim's body overnight.

Chicago, IL

