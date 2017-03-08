One Dutch tourist dead and two missing after avalanche at French resort
An avalanche in the French skiing resort of Valfrejus has resulted in the death of one Dutch national, with two other Dutch citizens missing, local police said on Wednesday. The police added they were continuing to search for the two missing skiers, after having found the victim's body overnight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre...
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|3
|Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ...
|Feb 14
|ThomasA
|2
|Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee...
|Jan '17
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|4
|French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi...
|Jan '17
|GOTCHA
|1
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|2
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|Calvin
|146
|The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a...
|Jan '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC