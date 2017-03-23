Non merci: French voters reject corruption in politics
French voters just won't tolerate corruption in politics anymore - that appears to be the message from the swift downfall of the country's powerful security minister. It's a notable shift from the past, when influence peddling seemed endemic and politicians untouchable, even when they were accused of shocking scandals.
