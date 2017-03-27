Nigeria, France to explore co-operati...

Nigeria, France to explore co-operation against terror

Read more: Vanguard

Nigeria and France will continue to deepen the buoyant diplomatic, economic and military relationships between the two countries, even as both the Federal Government and the French Republic are now exploring new ways to confront and defeat the ideologies fuelling terrorism. This was the highlight of the bilateral meeting between Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, and French Prime Minister, Mr. Bernard Cazeneuve, in Paris after the Vice President attended and spoke at the just concluded global forum on Anti-Corruption and Integrity hosted by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, OECD.

