New French minister takes short-timer, scandal-plagued role

In this Wednesday, July 1, 2015 file picture, French Junior Minister for Foreign Trade and Tourism, Matthias Fekl, is pictured while visiting the Arles amphitheater in Arles, southern France. French President Francois Hollande has named the country's low-profile trade and tourism minister, Matthias Fekl, as the new interior minister after his predecessor left amid a corruption investigation.

