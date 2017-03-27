Music on the Square Hosts 'French Impressionism and the Music of...

Music on the Square Hosts 'French Imp...

French Impressionism in art and in music aimed to capture glimpses of life's fleeting moments -- the vibrancy of the light at sunrise, the serenity of a lily pond, or the conversations between wind and waves -- a celebration of the world moment-by-moment. On Saturday, April 8, the DePauw University School of Music invites lifelong learners to Music on the Square for its Spring Communiversity offering on this popular 19th-century movement.

Chicago, IL

