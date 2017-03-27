Music on the Square Hosts 'French Impressionism and the Music of...

French Impressionism in art and in music aimed to capture glimpses of life's fleeting moments -- the vibrancy of the light at sunrise, the serenity of a lily pond, or the conversations between wind and waves -- a celebration of the world moment-by-moment. On Saturday, April 8, the DePauw University School of Music invites lifelong learners to Music on the Square for its Spring Communiversity offering on this popular 19th-century movement.

