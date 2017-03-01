Murder investigation into mysterious ...

Murder investigation into mysterious family disappearance in France

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: BBC News

French police have opened a murder investigation into the mysterious disappearance of a family of four in western France two weeks ago. Bloodstains found in the family's house near the city of Nantes match the DNA of three of them, officials say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre... Tue Christian Fumblem... 3
News Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ... Feb 14 ThomasA 2
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Jan '17 HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi... Jan '17 GOTCHA 1
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Jan '17 Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan '17 Calvin 146
News The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a... Jan '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,583 • Total comments across all topics: 279,236,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC