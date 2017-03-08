Macron consolidates lead over Le Pen in French election poll

Emmanuel Macron's position as favourite in France's presidential election was boosted on Thursday by an opinion poll which showed him beating far-right leader Marine Le Pen in both the first and final rounds of the two-stage contest. Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement 'En Marche!', or 'Onwards!', and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, delivers a speech as he attends a meeting for Women's day in Paris, France, March 8,2017.

