Macron consolidates lead over Le Pen in French election poll

17 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Emmanuel Macron's position as favourite in France's presidential election was boosted on Thursday by an opinion poll which showed him beating far-right leader Marine Le Pen in both the first and final rounds of the two-stage contest. Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement 'En Marche!', or 'Onwards!', and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, delivers a speech as he attends a meeting for Women's day in Paris, France, March 8,2017.

