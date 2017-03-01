Lusty red wines from a rocky part of ...

Lusty red wines from a rocky part of France

Anyone remotely interested in wine or aeronautics has to love the vintners of ChA teauneuf-du-Pape in France, who in 1954 passed laws prohibiting the landing and taking off of any flying saucers or flying cigars in their vineyards. To my knowledge, this decree has worked, as there have been no reports of flying saucers landing amidst the vines of the Southern Rhone appellation of ChA teauneuf-du-Pape.

