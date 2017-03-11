Is Daylight Saving Time really needed? If so, why not...

Why do we mess with the circadian rhythm in our bodies by moving clocks back an hour in fall and an hour forward in spring? Do we really need to do this to ourselves? Unless you're reading this in Arizona, Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands, yep, it's that time again. Time to continue a tradition started in the modern era by Germany in World War I to conserve fuel.

