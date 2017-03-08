Invader Reveals New 'Duck Hunt' Mosai...

Invader Reveals New 'Duck Hunt' Mosaic in France

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Hypebeast.com

Earlier today, Invader took to Instagram to unveil a new mosaic inspired by Nintendo's iconic Duck Hunt shooter game for the NES console. The artwork specifically targets the 8-bit waterfowl and is located at Mustafa Shokay park in the eastern suburbs of Paris, France.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hypebeast.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre... Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 3
News Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ... Feb 14 ThomasA 2
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Jan '17 HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi... Jan '17 GOTCHA 1
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Jan '17 Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan '17 Calvin 146
News The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a... Jan '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,781 • Total comments across all topics: 279,408,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC