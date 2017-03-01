'I'm a little dazed,' French artist s...

'I'm a little dazed,' French artist says after living in a rock

Read more: The Daily Star

French artist Abraham Poincheval poses inside his artwork Pierre in Paris, France, February 22, 2017, before entering the rock as part of his project to live inside for a week. Photo: Reuters/Christian Hartmann French artist Abraham Poincheval was freed from a block of stone in a Paris museum on Wednesday after spending seven days enclosed in it.

