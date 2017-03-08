Ilham Aliyev meets head of France-Caucasus friendship group in French Senate
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received a delegation led by president of France-Caucasus Friendship Group in the Senate of the French Republic Andre Reichardt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre...
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|3
|Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ...
|Feb 14
|ThomasA
|2
|Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee...
|Jan '17
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|4
|French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi...
|Jan '17
|GOTCHA
|1
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|2
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|Calvin
|146
|The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a...
|Jan '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC