How Lemonade Helped Paris Fend Off Pl...

How Lemonade Helped Paris Fend Off Plague And Other Surprising 'Food Fights'

Read more: New Hampshire Public Radio

Did a thirst for lemonade, the beverage that launched a thousand childhood businesses, keep Paris safe from the bubonic plague? Did ergot poisoning lead to the Crusades? According to a new book by Tom Nealon, food writer and antiquarian bookseller, it's a distinct possibility. Nealon's book, Food Fights and Culture Wars, searches through patchy historical records to trace subjects like how chocolate led to war.

Chicago, IL

