'How can France allow anti-Semitic de...

'How can France allow anti-Semitic demonstrations?'

Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

French MP Meyer Habib appealed to French Interior Minister Matthias Fekl this week to demand the cancellation of an anti-Israeli demonstration planned for this weekend. A number of left-wing anti-Zionist organizations are expected to hold a demonstration on Saturday calling for a boycott of Israel.

Chicago, IL

