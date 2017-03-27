German president calls for stronger French-German leadership

French president Francois Hollande, right, and German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier attend a press conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Thursday, March 30, 2017. French president Francois Hollande, right, and German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier attend a press conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Thursday, March 30, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.