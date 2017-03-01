French Teacher Says He Hides Kippah After Machete Attack

On the eve of a landmark trial for terrorism in France, the alleged victim of the teenage defendant said that he has begun concealing his kippah following the suspected attack. Benjamin Amsellem, a teacher from Marseilles, told the news website 20 Minutes on Tuesday about how his life was turned upside down following last year's incident, in which police say a radicalized youth of Turkish descent lightly wounded Amsellem using a machete in Marseilles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.