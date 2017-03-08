French star Johnny Hallyday says he is treated for cancer
In this Friday, Feb. 12, 2016 file picture, French singer Johnny Hallyday gestures as he receives the best chanson album award during the 31st Victoires de la Musique, French music awards annual ceremony, in Paris, France. France's rock'n roll icon Johnny Hallyday says he is suffering from cancer but insists his condition is not life threatening, The 73-year-old singer, whose career spans over more than half a century, issued a statement late Wednesday after alarming rumors about his health emerged on social media.
