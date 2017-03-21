French Presidential Frontrunners Macr...

French Presidential Frontrunners Macron and Le Pen Clash in a Heated Debate

French presidential election candidates Francois Fillon, Emmanuel Macron, Jean-Luc Melenchon, Marine Le Pen and Benoit Hamon, before a debate in Aubervilliers, outside Paris, France, March 20, 2017. sparred testily on live television Monday, several times lashing out at each other on sharply divisive issues like immigration, extremism and religion.

