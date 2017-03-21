French Presidential Frontrunners Macron and Le Pen Clash in a Heated Debate
French presidential election candidates Francois Fillon, Emmanuel Macron, Jean-Luc Melenchon, Marine Le Pen and Benoit Hamon, before a debate in Aubervilliers, outside Paris, France, March 20, 2017. sparred testily on live television Monday, several times lashing out at each other on sharply divisive issues like immigration, extremism and religion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph
|Mar 18
|Charlie Sheen Win...
|1
|Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre...
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|3
|Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ...
|Feb '17
|ThomasA
|2
|Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee...
|Jan '17
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|4
|French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi...
|Jan '17
|GOTCHA
|1
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|2
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|Calvin
|146
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC