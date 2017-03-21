French presidential election: What do voters want?
Mouslimati Boina-Mze, 24, training at a specialised college for young people without high school diplomas in Marseille, southern France: PARIS: As France gears up for its most unpredictable presidential election in decades, AFP asked voters across the country about their expectations for their next leader. From a fisherwoman in Brittany to a CEO near Paris, voters answered the following question: "What should be the priorities of the next French president?" Mouslimati Boina-Mze , 24, training at a specialised college for young people without high school diplomas in Marseille, southern France: "I want the new president to help young people find work easily.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph
|Mar 18
|Charlie Sheen Win...
|1
|Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre...
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|3
|Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ...
|Feb '17
|ThomasA
|2
|Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee...
|Jan '17
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|4
|French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi...
|Jan '17
|GOTCHA
|1
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|2
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|Calvin
|146
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC