French President Suggests 'Sanctions'...

French President Suggests 'Sanctions' For Karabakh Truce Violations

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Armenian Liberty

France -- Armenian President Serzh Sarkisian is greeted by French President Francois Hollande upon his arrival at the Elysee Palace in Paris, March 8, 2017 France's outgoing President Francois Hollande has reportedly spoken of the need for international "sanctions" against ceasefire violations in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Hollande expressed concern at a recent upsurge in deadly fighting along the Armenian-Azerbaijani "line of contact" around Karabakh after talks held with his Armenian counterpart Serzh Sarkisian in Paris late on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Armenian Liberty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre... Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 3
News Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ... Feb 14 ThomasA 2
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Jan '17 HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi... Jan '17 GOTCHA 1
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Jan '17 Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan '17 Calvin 146
News The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a... Jan '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,179 • Total comments across all topics: 279,455,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC