French President Suggests 'Sanctions' For Karabakh Truce Violations
France -- Armenian President Serzh Sarkisian is greeted by French President Francois Hollande upon his arrival at the Elysee Palace in Paris, March 8, 2017 France's outgoing President Francois Hollande has reportedly spoken of the need for international "sanctions" against ceasefire violations in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Hollande expressed concern at a recent upsurge in deadly fighting along the Armenian-Azerbaijani "line of contact" around Karabakh after talks held with his Armenian counterpart Serzh Sarkisian in Paris late on Wednesday.
