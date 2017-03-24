French defense chief: Battle for Syri...

French defense chief: Battle for Syria's Raqqa within days

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Jean-Yves Le Drian said Raqqa is a "major objective" for the U.S.-led coalition trying to quash ISIS extremists in Syria and Iraq. French defense chief: Battle for Syria's Raqqa within days Jean-Yves Le Drian said Raqqa is a "major objective" for the U.S.-led coalition trying to quash ISIS extremists in Syria and Iraq.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph Mar 18 Charlie Sheen Win... 1
News Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre... Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 3
News Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ... Feb '17 ThomasA 2
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Jan '17 HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi... Jan '17 GOTCHA 1
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Jan '17 Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan '17 Calvin 146
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,600 • Total comments across all topics: 279,794,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC