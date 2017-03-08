French ambassador says he won't serve...

French ambassador says he won't serve if Le Pen is president - Thu, 09 Mar 2017 PST

21 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

France's ambassador to Japan has said publicly that he would refuse to serve as a diplomat if Marine Le Pen were elected president. Ambassador Thierry Dana sharply criticized Le Pen and her nationalist policies in a commentary in Le Monde newspaper.

Chicago, IL

