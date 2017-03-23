France's Le Pen says EU 'will die', globalists to be defeated

Marine Le Pen, French National Front political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, waves to supporters at the end of a political rally in Lille, France, on March 26, 2017. Marine Le Pen, French National Front political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, waves to supporters at the end of a political rally in Lille, France, on March 26, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.