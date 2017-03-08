France's Juppe backs Fillon, says 'not leaving the ship'

FILE PHOTO: Francois Fillon , former French prime minister, and Alain Juppe, current mayor of Bordeaux, stand together after the results in the second round for the French center-right presidential primary election in Paris, France, November 27, 2016. Former prime minister Alain Juppe on Friday backed Francois Fillon's French presidential bid and became one of his sponsors, a bid to heal party divisions just days after he sharply criticized the conservative candidate in a speech.

