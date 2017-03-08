France's Juppe backs Fillon, says 'no...

France's Juppe backs Fillon, says 'not leaving the ship'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Francois Fillon , former French prime minister, and Alain Juppe, current mayor of Bordeaux, stand together after the results in the second round for the French center-right presidential primary election in Paris, France, November 27, 2016. Former prime minister Alain Juppe on Friday backed Francois Fillon's French presidential bid and became one of his sponsors, a bid to heal party divisions just days after he sharply criticized the conservative candidate in a speech.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre... Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 3
News Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ... Feb 14 ThomasA 2
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Jan '17 HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi... Jan '17 GOTCHA 1
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Jan '17 Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan '17 Calvin 146
News The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a... Jan '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,179 • Total comments across all topics: 279,455,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC