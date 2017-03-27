France's extraordinary election

France's extraordinary election

Sixty years after the signing of the Treaty of Rome, France is poised to hold an election that could make or break the European Union. A victory for the pro-EU independent centrist Emmanuel Macron could be a positive turning point, with France rejecting populism and deepening its connections with Germany.

Chicago, IL

