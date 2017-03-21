France investigates jobs given interi...

France investigates jobs given interior minister's daughters

The French financial prosecutor's office opened a preliminary investigation Tuesday into a report that Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux hired his two daughters for 24 temporary parliamentary jobs. French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve has summoned Le Roux following the report for a meeting expected later in the day.

