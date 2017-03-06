France, Germany, Spain, Italy call fo...

France, Germany, Spain, Italy call for a multi-speed Europe

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

From left, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy Brey, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and France's President Francois Hollande arrive to make a joint statement at the Versailles castle, near Paris, France, Monday, March 6, 2017. Hollande is hosting German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni in Versailles to prepare for a larger EU meeting later this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre... Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 3
News Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ... Feb 14 ThomasA 2
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Jan '17 HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi... Jan '17 GOTCHA 1
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Jan '17 Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan '17 Calvin 146
News The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a... Jan '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,909 • Total comments across all topics: 279,371,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC