France: Fillon cancels campaign stop ...

France: Fillon cancels campaign stop amid investigation

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon delivers a speech during a campaign meeting in Maisons-Alfort, outside Paris, France, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. The French financial prosecutor's office has decided to open a judicial inquiry into the allegedly fake parliamentary aide jobs that conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon gave to his wife and two of his children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre... Tue Christian Fumblem... 3
News Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ... Feb 14 ThomasA 2
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Jan '17 HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi... Jan '17 GOTCHA 1
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Jan '17 Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan '17 Calvin 146
News The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a... Jan '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,746 • Total comments across all topics: 279,239,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC