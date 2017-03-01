France court postpones decision on ex...

France court postpones decision on extradition of ex-Kosovo PM Haradinaj

Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

A French appeals court said on Thursday that it was postponing a decision on the possible extradition of former Kosovo prime minister Ramush Haradinaj, who was a guerrilla commander during the 1998-99 Kosovo war. File photo: President of the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo Ramush Haradinaj, a Kosovo Albanian former guerilla commander who served briefly as prime minister, speaks during an interview with Reuters at the AAK headquarters in Pristina December 4, 2012.

