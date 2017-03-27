France anaesthetist investigated for ...

France anaesthetist investigated for poisoning patients

The alleged poisonings are said to have happened at this, the Franche-Comte clinic, and one other in Besancon, eastern France The 45-year-old was placed under formal investigation on 6 March, but magistrates are deciding whether to remand him in custody. He is accused of carrying out the premeditated poisonings over a nine-year period from 2008 at two clinics - the Franche-Comte and Saint-Vicente - in Besancon, a city in eastern France.

