Former France great Raymond Kopa dies

16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Raymond Kopa, a former Real Madrid attacking midfielder who became the first French player to win the Ballon d'Or, has died. He was 85. A graceful player with a magnificent eye for passing, Kopa won the Ballon d'Or in 1958 when he played for Real Madrid.

