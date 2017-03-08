Fillon's party apologizes for anti-Semitic attack on French rival Macron

Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the centre-right, attends a gathering for Woman's day in Paris, France, March 8, 2017. Francois Fillon's party has apologized for tweeting a caricature of Emmanuel Macron, his main rival in the race to be France's next president, that Fillon himself admitted was anti-Semitic.

