Fillon causes storm in France by invoking politician's suicide

The nephew of a French politician who committed suicide 24 years ago said it was "sickening" that beleaguered presidential candidate Francois Fillon made comparisons with his uncle in an effort to show he was being persecuted by the media. Fillon said the media's portrayal of him as greedy and corrupt "often made me think about Pierre Beregovoy", a former French prime minister who killed himself in 1993.

