Fillon causes storm in France by invo...

Fillon causes storm in France by invoking politician's suicide

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The nephew of a French politician who committed suicide 24 years ago said it was "sickening" that beleaguered presidential candidate Francois Fillon made comparisons with his uncle in an effort to show he was being persecuted by the media. Fillon said the media's portrayal of him as greedy and corrupt "often made me think about Pierre Beregovoy", a former French prime minister who killed himself in 1993.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph Mar 18 Charlie Sheen Win... 1
News Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre... Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 3
News Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ... Feb '17 ThomasA 2
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Jan '17 HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi... Jan '17 GOTCHA 1
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Jan '17 Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan '17 Calvin 146
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,145 • Total comments across all topics: 279,797,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC