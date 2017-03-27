FDA approves 1st drug for moderate & ...

FDA approves 1st drug for moderate & severe eczema cases

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

This image provided by Sanofi shows a box containing two single-dose pre-filled syringes of the drug Dupixent. On Tuesday, March 28, 2017, the Food and Drug Administration approved Dupixent for moderate or severe eczema, which causes red, fiercely itchy rashes on the face, arms and legs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph Mar 18 Charlie Sheen Win... 1
News Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre... Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 3
News Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ... Feb '17 ThomasA 2
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Jan '17 HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi... Jan '17 GOTCHA 1
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Jan '17 Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan '17 Calvin 146
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,447 • Total comments across all topics: 279,902,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC