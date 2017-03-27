Family and close friends say goodbye ...

Family and close friends say goodbye to George Michael

20 hrs ago

In this file photo dated Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a message written by a fan on a dusty car window outside the home of British musician George Michael in London. A private funeral took place Wednesday March 29, 2017, at Highgate Cemetery, north London, according to a statement released by Michael's publicity agency, Connie Filippello Publicity, saying the funeral was attended by family and close friends.

Chicago, IL

