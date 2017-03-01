Established parties struggling ahead of French election

The race for the French presidency is stepping up a gear this weekend with current polling suggesting the two movements that have dominated French politics since the 1950s are unlikely to get a candidate into the decisive second round of voting. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/article35501176.ece/ea198/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-5623f7bf-377c-4c4f-acf3-e231182eec21_I1.jpg The race for the French presidency is stepping up a gear this weekend with current polling suggesting the two movements that have dominated French politics since the 1950s are unlikely to get a candidate into the decisive second round of voting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.