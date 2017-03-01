Established parties struggling ahead ...

Established parties struggling ahead of French election

The Belfast Telegraph

The race for the French presidency is stepping up a gear this weekend with current polling suggesting the two movements that have dominated French politics since the 1950s are unlikely to get a candidate into the decisive second round of voting.

Chicago, IL

