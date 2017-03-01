Delegation visiting from Flers, France, celebrates its place in Charleston's history

Provided Flers de L'Orne, France, Mayor Yves GoasdouA© and the rest of his delegation were welcomed to Charleston by Mayor John Tecklenburg and City Council on Tuesday. Provided The French flag is flying above City Hall this week as a sign of welcome for the delegation visiting from Flers de L'Orne, France, a small town in the Normandy region that holds a special place in Charleston's history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.