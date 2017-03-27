David Hasselhoff is hosting a cruise, and you can go with him

"Come party Hoff style! Rock and roll on the sea with me and my team," Hasselhoff wrote in a press release. The Baywatch actor will be patrolling the decks of the cruise ship which will set sail on Nov. 4 in Savona, Italy, and includes stops in Civitavecchia, Italy; Barcelona, Spain; and Marseille, France.

