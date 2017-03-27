Construction On The First Hyperloop Passenger Capsule Begins In France
In Toulouse, France, construction has begun on the first, full scale passenger Hyperloop capsule. Hyperloop Transportation Technologies says it expects delivery of the capsule in 2018.
