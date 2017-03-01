Charities slam Calais ban that could halt food aid for migrants
Charities expressed outrage on Friday as the mayor of French port Calais, which has symbolised Europe's refugee crisis, signed a ban on gatherings that could stop aid groups distributing meals to migrants and refugees. An aid worker provides assistance near a group of migrants claiming to be minors who use blankets to protect themselves from the cold as they prepare to spend the night after the dismantlement of the "Jungle" camp in Calais, France, October 27, 2016.
