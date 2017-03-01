Cara Delevingne Debuts New Platinum B...

Cara Delevingne Debuts New Platinum Blonde Hair -- See the Striking Look

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: ETonline

The 24-year-old model debuted new icy blonde locks while out and about with Kendall Jenner in Paris, France, on Saturday. Delevingne rocked her new look in a cool braided style as she arrived at the Royal Monceau Raffles hotel to celebrate Bella Hadid's new Chrome Hearts collaboration in the City of Light, wearing an edgy black-and-white pinstripe suit and knitted crop top.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre... Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 3
News Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ... Feb 14 ThomasA 2
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Jan '17 HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi... Jan '17 GOTCHA 1
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Jan '17 Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan '17 Calvin 146
News The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a... Jan '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,322 • Total comments across all topics: 279,329,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC