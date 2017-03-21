BrainChip Advances its Position as a ...

BrainChip Advances its Position as a Leading Artificial Intelligence...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

March 20, 2017 - BrainChip Holdings Ltd. , , is a leading developer of software and hardware accelerated solutions for Advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning applications. The Company has developed a revolutionary new Spiking Neuron Adaptive Processor technology that can learn autonomously, evolve and associate information just like the human brain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph Mar 18 Charlie Sheen Win... 1
News Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre... Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 3
News Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ... Feb '17 ThomasA 2
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Jan '17 HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi... Jan '17 GOTCHA 1
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Jan '17 Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan '17 Calvin 146
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,935 • Total comments across all topics: 279,732,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC