BNY Mellon Grand Classics Features a Weekend of Enchanting French Music 3/17-19 AT Heinz Hall

The City of Paris has captured imaginations and inspired artists of all disciplines for generations. The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and French conductor Yan Pascal Tortelier take audiences to this magical city during the BNY Mellon Grand Classics Weekend, "Bolero!" on March 17-19 at Heinz Hall.

Chicago, IL

