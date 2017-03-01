Blue is the color of the season at VI...

Blue is the color of the season at VIP-studded Paris shows

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

It's no secret that politics infuses fashion - and some critics are interpreting the current mania for blue at Paris Fashion Week as a statement of "the blues" about the perceived rise of nationalism across Europe and America. Here are some highlights from Sunday's star-filled shows in Paris - including how a 9-year-old fashionista turned heads at Valentino.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre... Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 3
News Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ... Feb 14 ThomasA 2
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Jan '17 HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi... Jan '17 GOTCHA 1
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Jan '17 Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan '17 Calvin 146
News The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a... Jan '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,353 • Total comments across all topics: 279,332,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC