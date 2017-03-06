"Beyond the Words" to go on stage in ...

"Beyond the Words" to go on stage in France

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

"Beyond the Words", a co-production of France and Iran, will go on stage at the Theatre Le Verso in the city of Saint Etienne running from March 23 to 26. A coproduction of French Litecox and Iranian Zendegi Theater Company, the play has been directed by Jafar Mahyari in collaboration with French choreographer Daisy Fel, and was staged at the 35th Fajr International Theater Festival in January. "Beyond the Words" tells the story of an old pencil and a young eraser which live in a pencil box.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre... Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 3
News Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ... Feb 14 ThomasA 2
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Jan '17 HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi... Jan '17 GOTCHA 1
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Jan '17 Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan '17 Calvin 146
News The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a... Jan '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,921 • Total comments across all topics: 279,382,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC