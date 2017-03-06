"Beyond the Words" to go on stage in France
"Beyond the Words", a co-production of France and Iran, will go on stage at the Theatre Le Verso in the city of Saint Etienne running from March 23 to 26. A coproduction of French Litecox and Iranian Zendegi Theater Company, the play has been directed by Jafar Mahyari in collaboration with French choreographer Daisy Fel, and was staged at the 35th Fajr International Theater Festival in January. "Beyond the Words" tells the story of an old pencil and a young eraser which live in a pencil box.
