Avalanche strikes French ski resort of Tignes; no fatalities
French authorities say there are no fatalities in an avalanche in the Tignes ski resort in the Alps, and a large search and rescue operation Crews plan to assess the damage Tuesday after the National Weather Service says at least two tornadoes touched down in Missouri. This Feb. 14, 2017 file photo shows the Lavachet Wall at the Tignes ski resort, French Alps.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre...
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|3
|Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ...
|Feb 14
|ThomasA
|2
|Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee...
|Jan '17
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|4
|French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi...
|Jan '17
|GOTCHA
|1
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|2
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|Calvin
|146
|The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a...
|Jan '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
