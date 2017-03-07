Avalanche strikes French ski resort o...

Avalanche strikes French ski resort of Tignes; no fatalities

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WOODTV.com

French authorities say there are no fatalities in an avalanche in the Tignes ski resort in the Alps, and a large search and rescue operation Crews plan to assess the damage Tuesday after the National Weather Service says at least two tornadoes touched down in Missouri. This Feb. 14, 2017 file photo shows the Lavachet Wall at the Tignes ski resort, French Alps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre... Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 3
News Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ... Feb 14 ThomasA 2
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... Jan '17 HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi... Jan '17 GOTCHA 1
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Jan '17 Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan '17 Calvin 146
News The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a... Jan '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,143 • Total comments across all topics: 279,385,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC