Attack on rhinoceros in Paris puts zoo security in spotlight
A car leaves the Thoiry Zoo, near Paris, France, Wednesday, March 8, 2017, where a rhinoceros named Vince was killed and one of it's horns removed using a chain saw. A zoo director says a 5-year-old rhinoceros at the wildlife park he runs near Paris, had been shot three times in the head by assailants who stole the animal's horn, it's carcass being found Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre...
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|3
|Justice for Theo: 'Police abuse is an everyday ...
|Feb 14
|ThomasA
|2
|Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee...
|Jan '17
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|4
|French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi...
|Jan '17
|GOTCHA
|1
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|2
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|Calvin
|146
|The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a...
|Jan '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC