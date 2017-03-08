Attack on rhinoceros in Paris puts zoo security in spotlight

A car leaves the Thoiry Zoo, near Paris, France, Wednesday, March 8, 2017, where a rhinoceros named Vince was killed and one of it's horns removed using a chain saw. A zoo director says a 5-year-old rhinoceros at the wildlife park he runs near Paris, had been shot three times in the head by assailants who stole the animal's horn, it's carcass being found Tuesday.

