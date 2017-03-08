An ailing French Republic totters tow...

An ailing French Republic totters towards meltdown

13 hrs ago

France has reason to thank Alain Juppe. The Bordeaux mayor and former prime minister this week wisely declined to offer himself as a replacement for Francois Fillon, the Center-right presidential contender whose campaign is drowning in allegations of financial dishonesty.

Chicago, IL

